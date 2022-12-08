Satanic Temple of Illinois unveils holiday display at state capitol

The Satanic Temple of Illinois has unveiled its holiday display this year in the Illinois Capitol Rotunda.

This year's display has a crocheted snake wrapped around apples and a book.

Temple members say the display is meant to bring attention to the controversy of banned books this year.

This is the third year they have put up a display.

There is also a nativity scene and Hanukkah display.

All displays are flanked by a sign stating the state may not legally censor the public space.