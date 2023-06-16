Sauganash residents on high alert as burglars target homes

Chicago police are warning Sauganash residents about a string of residential burglaries in the area.

Police said the suspect targeted residences with open doors before entering and stealing property from the home.

The burglaries occurred at the following locations and times.

6000 block of North Sauganash Avenue on Thursday at 12:02 p.m.

5700 block of North Rogers Avenue on Thursday at 12:49 p.m.

The suspect is described as a 40-50 year old man who is 5-foot-5 and 210 pounds.

If you have any information on these crimes, you are asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.



