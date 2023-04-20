Save A Lot set to open in Englewood next month despite residents disapproval

Save A Lot was set to open in Englewood earlier this month, but those plans were put on hold.

On Thursday, the owners said the store will now open in a few weeks.

Earlier this month, protesters gathered in front of the shuttered Whole Foods demanding that the Save A Lot not open in the Englewood community. However, the owners of Yellow Banana have a licensing agreement to open the grocery store.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

During the protest, the owners listened to the community and have since met with the alderman.

The owners are also investing $26.5 million into several Save A Lot locations in Chicago, making several upgrades. Nearly half of that money is coming from a city grant.

The Save A Lot Englewood location near 63rd and Halsted is set to open sometime in May.