Investigation underway in Schaumburg after juvenile struck and killed by vehicle

A juvenile died Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Schaumburg.

Police were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Algonquin and Thoreau Drive at 5:08 p.m., where the juvenile was found with life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital but later died from their injuries.

Authorities are investigating the incident, and the intersection remains closed.

Motorists are urged to take alternate routes while the investigation is ongoing.

The juvenile's identity has not yet been released.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.