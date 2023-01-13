Schaumburg homeowners to receive $150 checks

People in Schaumburg are getting a little extra cash.

Tax rebate checks worth $150 are about to go in the mail, and the checks will be sent in waves because of staffing logistics.

Only homeowners are getting the checks, which means landlords and renters are not eligible.

Local governments were looking for ways to help families as high inflation continues to cripple household budgets.

The payments were proposed by Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly, and the funding comes during an $18.4 million surplus in the village's general fund.

Officials say more than 18,000 people will be eligible for checks.