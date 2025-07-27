Man charged with fatally shooting woman in Schaumburg hotel parking lot, police say

A 76-year-old man was charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman on Friday in the parking lot of a hotel in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

Ronald Schmidt, of Stillman Valley, Illinois, was charged with first-degree murder, according to the Schaumburg Police Department.

Ronald Schmidt

What we know:

The charges come after Christine Moyer, 45, of Galena, Ohio, was shot and killed in the Marriott Hotel parking lot a little after 10 p.m.

Schmidt followed Moyer as she was leaving the event, police said. He allegedly shot her in the head and was taken into custody after being taken to the ground by a citizen.

Police said Schmidt was Moyer’s father-in-law and both were attending a wedding at the hotel at the time of the shooting. Schmit was upset with Moyer over divorce paperwork filed against his son, police added.

Moyer died at a Park Ridge hospital.

What's next:

Schmidt was expected to appear in court on Monday for a detention hearing.