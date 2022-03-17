Expand / Collapse search

Schaumburg police warn residents about spike in catalytic converter thefts

By FOX 32 News
Crime and Public Safety
Another Chicago suburb is seeing an increase of catalytic converter thefts.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Schaumburg police a warning residents Thursday to watch out for a rise in catalytic converter thefts.

A catalytic converter is a device which attaches to a vehicle’s exhaust system. The metals inside are highly valuable.

Police said a skilled thief can remove a catalytic converter in less than 90 seconds with a few simple tools, including an electric saw.

The repairs however can cost you in excess of $1,500.