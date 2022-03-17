Schaumburg police warn residents about spike in catalytic converter thefts

Schaumburg police a warning residents Thursday to watch out for a rise in catalytic converter thefts.

A catalytic converter is a device which attaches to a vehicle’s exhaust system. The metals inside are highly valuable.

Police said a skilled thief can remove a catalytic converter in less than 90 seconds with a few simple tools, including an electric saw.

The repairs however can cost you in excess of $1,500.