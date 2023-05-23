Schaumburg trustees to vote on police monitoring school cameras

Trustees in Schaumburg will be deliberating on an agreement Tuesday night that would grant the police department permission to monitor school cameras.

The proposed arrangement emphasizes that live monitoring by the police would only occur in emergency situations.

The agreement under consideration is with Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211.

Officials from both the village and the school district have indicated that a significant portion of the necessary equipment has already been procured, thereby minimizing the overall costs associated with the implementation of this program.

If approved, the ability to access live video footage from Schaumburg High School would be made available starting this summer.