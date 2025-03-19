Evanston educators rally in defense of public schools amid threat of Trump budget cuts

The Brief Educators and students in north suburban Evanston held a rally Wednesday morning in defense of public education funding. The demonstration happened as fears swirl over attempts by the Trump administration to slash federal spending, including money that goes toward public education. Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss, a former educator said, "One of the country’s greatest innovations is public education."



Students and educators in Evanston started their day on Wednesday with a re-commitment to public education.

They said they are feeling the threats of funding cuts under the Trump administration.

What we know:

Dozens of educators rallied outside Evanston Township High School before classes began.

They say ETHS is one of the most diverse school communities in the Chicago area. Cuts would directly affect Evanston and Skokie students.

District 202 alone could lose $5 million in federal funds. They say the federal government provides 10% of public school funding, which supports special education, career training, and equal access to quality education.

What they're saying:

"One of this country’s greatest innovations is public education," said Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss, a former educator.

He added, "The idea that we are going to build together, collectively, a system to give every child an opportunity to learn, every child the opportunity to thrive, every child to have the resources and the tools to become their best self, that is what built this country. And they are dismantling that on purpose, because they want this to be a country for some, and not all and we have to fight back."

The educators say cuts would contribute to the teacher shortage in Illinois because classrooms would be overcrowded.

Rick Cardis, with the Evanston Township High School Teachers’ Council, said their strong community can prevail.

He urged the public to contact their local lawmakers and tell them to fight for public education.