Schools in suburban Dixmoor move to remote learning as water pressure issues continue for 6th day

Schools in suburban Dixmoor have moved to remote learning as issues with water pressure continue for the sixth day.

The problem began on Saturday.

Village President Fitzgerald Roberts said there is a closed valve in a feeder pipe that runs from Harvey to Dixmoor.

Joining village officials Thursday, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said this week has highlighted the need for congress to pass President Biden's infrastructure spending plan.

"Hopefully we will see some action soon in Washington, so that local units of government have the resources to address these problems," said Preckwinkle.

The village president said the water issue could continue into next week.

Residents are encouraged to visit the village hall for free bottled water.