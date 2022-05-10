'Science of Slam': College athletes teaching students math using basketball

A group of college athletes showed off their slam dunk skills Tuesday as a way to engage young students in STEM programs.

It happened at Wendall Green Elementary in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

Their focus is the South Side where the group Fourth Family said women and people of color are underrepresented when it comes to careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

They're hoping to change that, with The Science of Slam.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

"One thing that we really are focussed on is tapping into the intrinsic motivation of kids and meeting them where they're at. A lot of kids love basketball, so taking something that they really love to do and showing them how math and science incorporates not just basketball, video games, science is in everything that we do," said co-founder John Scott.

Advertisement

The kids said the event was an eye-opener. One cheerleader said she wants to be an engineer now.