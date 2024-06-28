Scooter rider shoots pedestrian in Washington Park

A man was shot several times by someone riding a scooter Thursday night in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood.

The 44-year-old was standing outside around 9:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Martin Luther King Drive when someone riding on a scooter started shooting at him, police said.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.