Search for missing teen on Chicago's South Side nears two weeks

Chicago police are asking for the public's help as the search for a missing teenager on the city's South Side approaches two weeks.

What we know:

Sahgee Payne, 16, was last contacted on April 15 and was last seen near 73rd Street and South Shore Drive, according to police.

He's African American, is 5-foot-7 with a medium build and has black hair and brown eyes.

Pictured is Sahgee Payne, 16. (Chicago PD )

Police said Payne is autistic and suffers from psychosis and depression. He is known to frequently visit the downtown area and the North Side, and uses CTA transportation.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on Payne's whereabouts is urged to contact Area Two SVU Detectives at 312-747-8274.