Search ongoing for missing man in South Chicago

A search is underway in South Chicago for a missing 24-year-old man last seen over a week ago.

Jovon Nelson was reported missing April 9 in the area of 3200 E 92nd Street, according to Chicago police.

He's described as being 5-foot-9 with brown eyes, black hair and a neck tattoo.

Nelson was wearing a gray jogging suit and his hair was in dreadlocks at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with more information on Nelson's whereabouts is urged to contact Area 2 Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.