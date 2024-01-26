Expand / Collapse search
Search surpasses three-month mark for woman last seen in Grand Crossing

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Grand Crossing
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Pictured is Debra Carson, 59. 

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in their search for a woman last seen in the Grand Crossing neighborhood over three months ago. 

Debra Carson, 59, was last seen in the 1400 block of East 69th Street in the Jackson Park Highlands District on Oct. 15, 2023. 

She's described as being 5-foot-eight with brown eyes and black hair. It's unknown what she was wearing at the time she disappeared. 

Anyone with more information on Carson's whereabouts is urged to contact the Area One Detective Division - SVU Office at 312-747-8380 or call 911. 