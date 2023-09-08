Search underway for 2-year-old boy after reported parental abduction in Elgin

article

Police are searching for a two-year-old boy who was reportedly abducted in Elgin Friday afternoon.

At 1:55 p.m., Elgin police officers responded to the 1300 block of Amanda Circle for a report of a parental child abduction.

According to police, 2-year-old Kash Hayes was abducted by 34-year-old Kenny Hayes.

Kash Hayes was last seen wearing a green jacket with camo-style pants and green shoes, with braided hair.

The suspect, Kenny Hayes, is described as being five-foot-eight and having a heavy build. He was last seen in a dark gray Infinity sedan with Illinois license plates EA52844.

He was seen traveling southbound on Naperville Road from Route 20.

Illinois State Police said this abduction did not qualify for an Amber Alert.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this matter is asked to call 911 or (847) 289-2600.

You can also text a trio to 847411. Please include ‘ELGINPD’ in the beginning of the text along with the tip information.