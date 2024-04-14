Search underway for car involved in Aurora hit-and-run that injured bicyclist

article

Aurora police are asking for the public's help in finding a driver accused of striking a bicyclist and leaving the scene.

The hit-and-run crash happened at 4:41 p.m. Saturday in the northbound lanes of Route 59, north of Liberty Street.

The vehicle, believed to be a black Volkswagen, struck the bicyclist, a 65-year-old man, before heading northbound on Rt 59, police say.

When officers arrived, the driver was gone and the injured man was taken by ambulance to the hospital. At last check, he is in serious condition.

Police are still working to locate the suspect and their vehicle, which may have damage to its passenger's side when found.

Anyone with more information on the crash or the suspect's vehicle is urged to contact Aurora PD at 630-256-5330 or the Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.

Tips that help lead to an arrest are eligible to receive up to a $5,000 reward through Crime Stoppers.