Missing woman in Galewood: Debra Perrault last seen Thursday

The search for a missing 61-year-old woman in Galewood has spanned several days and Chicago police are asking for the public's help.

Debra Perrault was last seen March 28 in the 6400 block of West Dickens Avenue.

She's described as being 5-foot-1 with gray eyes and brown hair.

Perrault was wearing a dark jacket and blue pants at the time of her disappearance, according to CPD.

Chicago police say she also suffers from schizophrenia and epilepsy.

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Area 5 Detective Division at 312-746-6554.