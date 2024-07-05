Two missing swimmers in NW Indiana: Search efforts will continue Saturday

Search efforts for two missing swimmers in Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana will resume Saturday.

Officials were notified after 2:30 p.m. Friday of a boat in distress off of the shore near Whiting on Lake Michigan, according to a spokesperson with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Twelve people were initially on board the boat, including adults and juveniles. Then, one man jumped off the boat to swim to shore, but began to struggle, according to officials.

The group tried to move the boat closer to him but couldn't reach him due to the strong winds and waves.

A second man jumped into the water to try and help the first swimmer but then both of them were struggling, the DNR spokesperson said.

Then, a third man put on a life jacket and jumped into the water to help, but then got separated from the other two men.

The two men went under the water and never resurfaced, according to officials. Authorities were notified and search efforts were underway.

The third swimmer was rescued and taken to an area hospital for mild hypothermia but has since been released.

Authorities called off the search for the two swimmers, one of whom is from Elk Grove Village and the other from Mount Prospect.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.