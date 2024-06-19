Second blaze in two days: Massive fire engulfs industrial building on West Side

A massive fire broke out at an industrial building that housed a battery business in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

It's the second day in a row that a large fire was reported on the city's West Side.

Chicago firefighters were called around 6:06 p.m. Wednesday to the 2800 block of W. Grand Avenue.

Smoke was seen pouring out of the building as 200 firefighters swarmed the area to fight the flames. Crews utilized 40 pieces of equipment.

As of around 7:45 p.m., fire crews said the flames were under control.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Crews working to put out massive fire in Humboldt Park. (FOX 32 )

Firefighters said they'll be at the scene likely until midnight to put out the remaining hot spots.

Street closures for Chicago and Grand were temporarily in effect as crews battled the flames, according to city officials.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.