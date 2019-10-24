Second Illinois resident dies from vaping, state officials say

A second Illinois resident has died after being hospitalized for a vaping-related lung injury, according to state health officials.

The Illinois Department of Public Health released information about the death Thursday, but declined to say the patient’s age or where they died, citing patient privacy concerns.

The health department said the person was hospitalized for a severe lung injury and had recently been vaping.

The nation’s first death related to vaping was reported in Illinois in August, IDPH said at the time.

So far, 53 people in Illinois, ranging from 13 to 66 years old, with a median age of 22, have experienced lung injuries after using e-cigarettes or vaping, IDPH said.