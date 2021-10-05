Secretary Marcia Fudge in Chicago pushes Biden's agenda

The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development was in Chicago on Tuesday to visit federally funded projects and push President Joe Biden's agenda.

Secretary Marcia Fudge got a tour of Concordia Place, an apartment complex on the Far South Side.

Activists including Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. have been pushing for improvements there after residents complained of mold, leaky pipes and rats.

The housing secretary said the feds have since poured $4 million into the building. She says there's more to be done.

"We know that the lack of affordable housing in this country is at a crisis. There is nowhere in this country today where a person making minimum wage can afford a two bedroom apartment. Nowhere," Fudge said.

The secretary also got a look at another housing development on the Lower West Side.

