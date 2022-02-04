Security guard charged in deadly shooting of grandmother in Bronzeville

A security guard was charged Friday in connection with a shootout that killed a grandmother in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Victor Brown, 34, was working as a security guard around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East 35th Street when he got into an argument with another man, police said.

The gunman fired shots at Brown, striking him in the leg, police said.

Brown drew his own gun and fired back, then continued firing from a gun he took from a concealed carry holder, police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Bobbye Johnson, 55, was struck in the chest by the gunfire as she was walking on the sidewalk. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

"She loved God, loved church, loved her grandkids," one of Johnson’s children said in a statement. "She was so sweet to everyone, even if you did anything wrong she would always have the best to say."

Brown and the gunman had previously gotten into an argument Monday outside Wood’s Food & Liquor on the block, according to police

Cook County court records show Brown has been arrested at least 10 times, including for illegal gun possession, battery, domestic battery and armed robbery. Most the cases were dropped, but he pleaded guilty to domestic battery in 2015 and armed robbery without a firearm in 2010.

He was given 100 days in Cook County Jail on the first case, and six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on the other.

Advertisement

Brown is due in bond court Friday.