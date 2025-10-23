Security guard detained, student released after immigration raid in Little Village, officials say

The Brief A Juarez Community Academy student was detained and later released after federal agents clashed with protesters during an immigration raid at the Little Village Discount Mall. A security guard who tried to block the agents’ entry and asked for a warrant remains in custody after being subdued as tear gas was deployed. Local officials, including Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez and State Sen. Celina Villanueva, condemned the raid, calling it a violation of judicial orders and an example of escalating federal aggression.



A Juarez Community Academy student is free after being detained by federal agents during a protest at the Little Village Discount Mall.

But a security guard remains detained after standing up to an immigration raid.

What we know:

The confrontation began around 10 a.m. when chaos erupted and tear gas was deployed.

Witnesses said a Discount Mall security guard denied entry to a convoy of federal agents, reportedly asking to see a warrant. He was then forced to the ground as agents fired canisters.

"Also another thing, the judge mandated to stop. Another violation filmed and documented by many of us, including attorneys. And we told Bovino yesterday and we told him today, ‘you are in contempt of judicial orders,'" said Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez, of the 25th Ward.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Gregory Bovino was seen tossing a canister after Sigcho-Lopez confronted him.

Protesters shouted at the agents, eventually forcing them to leave the mall — a victory for the community, but at a cost.

"I’m mad as hell. What I saw today is a continuation of fascism that Donald Trump and his cronies are trying to instill throughout our entire country," said State Sen. Celina Villanueva, a Democrat from Chicago’s Southwest Side representing the 12th District.

During the clash, one teenager was allegedly battered. The Juarez student was taken into custody for several hours before returning to school, where teachers rallied in support of their students.

"I am so angry and frustrated that students have to add this worry to their school day," said Juarez Community Academy teacher Liz Winfield.