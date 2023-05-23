'Seinfeld' to the silver screen: Julia Louis-Dreyfus talks comedy transition in 'You Hurt My Feelings'

Eleven-time Emmy winner Julia Louis Dreyfus knows a thing or two about comedy – and now the iconic actress is returning to the big screen this weekend in the new dramatic comedy "You Hurt My Feelings."

In the film, Louis-Dreyfus stars as a struggling writer who learns that her husband secretly thinks that her most recent book isn’t great – leading her to question herself and everything her husband has ever told her.

Louis-Dreyfus spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about the new film – and how delivering a joke on the big screen takes a different style of humor than landing on in front of a live studio audience, like she did with "Seinfeld."

"When you’re performing in front of a live audience, it’s a completely different beast because they’re a part of the performance," Louis-Dreyfus said. "The pace of performance is completely altered because you have to do something called ‘holding for laughs.’"

The actress added "When you’re doing comedic work without an audience, that is a different rhythm. That’s just comedy rhythm minus the response."

"You Hurt My Feelings" hits theaters on Friday, May 26.