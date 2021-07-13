SEIU Local 73 ends Cook County worker strike

A worker's strike at Cook County hospitals has ended after 10 months of negotiations.

Around 2,500 members of SEIU Local 73 will be back on the job Tuesday morning.

The union also represents some workers at the Cook County Jail.

"Cook County workers showed real bravery by going out on strike to demand respect from the county. This contract has real wins for workers that they should be proud of as it turns the page on decades of Local 73 members being considered second-class citizens at the county," said Dian Palmer, SEIU Local 73 President.

They had been on strike for almost three weeks, but reportedly reached a new agreement Monday night.

The new deal reportedly includes an 8.5% pay raise over the next four years.

The 18-day strike was the longest in Local 73 history.