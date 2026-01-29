Semi crash on I-65 exit ramp spills mail across roadway in NW Indiana
A semi carrying U.S. mail crashed on I-65 on Wednesday morning, spilling packages across the interstate ahead of the morning rush in northwest Indiana.
What we know:
The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on the ramp from northbound I-65 to eastbound I80/94.
According to Indiana State Police, the semi-trailer was loaded with U.S. mail and "completely split open" when it crashed.
The northbound lanes of I-65 have been shut down for an investigation. Traffic is being diverted onto westbound I-94.
Clean-up could take roughly four hours before the roadway is reopened, officials said.
What we don't know:
No details have been given on what caused the crash. No injuries have been reported.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this report came from Indiana State Police.