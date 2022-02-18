Semi crash on I-65 shuts down all lanes near Rensselaer
RENSSELAER, Ind. - Two semi trucks crashed on I-65 shutting down traffic in both directions Thursday morning near Rensselaer, Indiana.
The crash happened around 4 a.m. near the 213 mile marker.
One semi lost two steel coils during the crash, according to Indiana State Police.
Traffic was backed up significantly between State Road 114 and State Road 14.
Delays are expected for several hours, according to Indiana State Police
Courtesy of Indiana State police