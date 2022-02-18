Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:24 AM CST, Newton County
13
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM CST, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 6:00 AM CST, LaPorte County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 8:15 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CST, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 8:34 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Grundy County, Southern Will County
River Flood Advisory
until SUN 6:00 AM CST, Grundy County, LaSalle County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 7:56 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Cook County, Lake County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 2:00 PM CST until SAT 4:00 AM CST, Kenosha County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 2:00 PM CST until SAT 3:00 AM CST, McHenry County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 11:30 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County

Semi crash on I-65 shuts down all lanes near Rensselaer

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Traffic
FOX 32 Chicago

Indiana roads slammed with ice, snow, making commutes difficult Friday morning

It may be difficult to commute Friday morning due to the loads of snow that slammed the area Thursday night. Sergeant Glen Fifeld, of Indiana State Police, joined Good Day Chicago to give an update on Indiana road conditions.

RENSSELAER, Ind. - Two semi trucks crashed on I-65 shutting down traffic in both directions Thursday morning near Rensselaer, Indiana.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. near the 213 mile marker. 

One semi lost two steel coils during the crash, according to Indiana State Police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Traffic was backed up significantly between State Road 114 and State Road 14.

Delays are expected for several hours, according to Indiana State Police

Courtesy of Indiana State police