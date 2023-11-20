Expand / Collapse search

Freight train crashes into semi, killing person in Back of the Yards

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Back of the Yards
One person is dead after a freight train crashed into a semi that was stopped on the tracks Monday morning at a railyard in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the intermodal railyard that runs parallel to the Dan Ryan Expressway between 47th Street and Garfield Boulevard. The semi trailer jack-knifed, pinning the cab of the semi truck between its own trailer and the train. 

The trailer itself became wedged in against a second train, causing both trains to derail.

Chicago firefighters are currently trying to recover the body.

Editor's note: The Chciago Fire Department initially said there were no injuries in the crash but later said there was a fatality. 