Suspects at large in Cook County after semi stolen in Elmhurst: police

Suburban police are searching for two suspects after a semi-truck was stolen from Elmhurst overnight.

Illinois State Police and Elmhurst police stopped the stolen truck and a sedan used in the theft. Three men ran from the vehicles. One male suspect was apprehended during a search.

Two male suspects are still at large. The suspects are described as white males, approximately 30 years of age. One of the suspects was last seen wearing a tan or light-colored sweatshirt and light-colored pants. The other suspect was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Both suspects were last seen in South Barrington, one near Covered Bridge Road and Barrington Road, and the other at Liberty Drive and Bartlett Road.

The public is asked to call 911 if they see a suspicious person near these areas.