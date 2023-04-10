Expand / Collapse search

Semi-truck crash on I-80 in Cook County shuts down traffic

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Cook County
A crash involving three semi trucks is blocking traffic on I-80.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A crash on Interstate 80 in Cook County shut down traffic Monday afternoon.

At about 2:18 p.m., Illinois State Police troopers responded to I-80 eastbound near Kedzie for a report of a three-vehicle crash involving three truck-tractor semi-trailers.

One person was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is still an active scene.

No further information was provided by police. 