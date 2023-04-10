Semi-truck crash on I-80 in Cook County shuts down traffic
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A crash on Interstate 80 in Cook County shut down traffic Monday afternoon.
At about 2:18 p.m., Illinois State Police troopers responded to I-80 eastbound near Kedzie for a report of a three-vehicle crash involving three truck-tractor semi-trailers.
One person was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This is still an active scene.
No further information was provided by police.