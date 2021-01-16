Semi truck struck by train in Plainfield

A semi truck was struck by a train Friday in southwest suburban Plainfield.

The collision happened about 5:05 p.m. on the CN Railroad tracks on Route 126, east of Route 59, Plainfield police said.

The westbound truck was stopped in traffic when the grade crossing signals went off, signaling that a train was approaching, police said.

The driver was on the other side of the tracks and believed he had pulled far enough ahead for his truck to clear the tracks, but a portion of his trailer remained in the train’s path and was struck, police said.

The truck was holding 37,000 pounds of empty glass bottles, and the collision sent part of the load spilling across the road and tracks, police said. The trailer also struck a grade crossing signal post and destroyed it.

No injuries were reported, police said. The truck driver was cited for blocking a railroad grade crossing.