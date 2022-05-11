Metra BNSF passenger killed, 4 others injured after train strikes truck in Clarendon Hills

A passenger on a Metra BNSF train was killed Wednesday morning after the train she was on struck a semitrailer in west suburban Clarendon Hills, according to the transit agency.

Metra train service was suspended "indefinitely" and BNSF riders were urged to seek alternative transportation for the afternoon commute, Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said.

The National Transportation Safety Board took over the investigation of the crash, which happened around 8 a.m. on Prospect Avenue when the truck driver became stuck behind another vehicle, Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile said earlier Wednesday morning.

The driver exited the semi before the truck was hit, Reile said, citing preliminary information. There was damage to the front of inbound Metra train no. 1242, she said.

Four other people on the train were injured in the crash: two passengers with minor injuries, and a BNSF conductor and a train engineer who also had minor injuries, Gillis said. There were no other reported injuries.

Video from Sky FOX showed a semitrailer in flames near the crash site.

In a written statement, Gillis said: "All of us at Metra and BNSF Railway are devastated by this death and we will cooperate fully with the NTSB investigation."

A spokesman for the NTSB did not immediately return a request for comment.