Sen. Dick Durbin tours Little Village neighborhood, calls for immigration reform

Sen. Dick Durbin called for immigration reform Friday as he toured Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

The senator walked through several businesses Friday afternoon with a new senator from California, Alex Padilla.

The two were highlighting how assistance programs during the pandemic have helped small businesses survive.

Durbin said this lively Chicago neighborhood is an illustration of what immigrants bring to our country.

"Come with me on 26th street, and I'll show you shop after shop, store after store, family after family — they're really proving to us the American dream is alive and well and immigrants are a critical part of it and always have been," said Durbin.