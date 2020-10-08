Senate candidate Willie Wilson tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Senate candidate Willie Wilson will self-quarantine for more than a week after testing positive for the coronavirus, his campaign said Thursday.

Wilson, a prominent Chicago businessman, said he’s “experiencing mild symptoms” and is suspending in-person campaign events for the next 10 days, according to a statement from campaign spokesman Scott Winslow.

Wilson said he tested positive “recently” despite following precautions of wearing a face mask and social distancing.

“Like so many of my fellow Americans, I am not immune from COVID-19,” Winslow said in the statement. “This is a disease that does not discriminate… However, I am confident that we will beat COVID-19.”

Wilson has notably distributed more than 40 million face masks to the public since the beginning of the pandemic. Wilson, who owns several McDonalds franchises, also owns a medical supply company.

Wilson, who’s running as a candidate after forming a new political party that bears his own name, is running against Democratic incumbent Dick Durbin and Republican Mark Curran.