Senior apartment in Schaumburg where fire broke out still uninhabitable

It will be some time before residents of Emerald Village in Schaumburg are allowed to return after a fire damaged the building.

The City of Schaumburg said on Saturday that there is no estimate on when the senior apartment building will be inhabitable.

The fire broke out around 3:40 p.m. on Friday. There are 97 units inside the building, and the city of Schaumburg said that 9 residents who could not find alternate housing on their own were put up at a hotel by the Red Cross. Four residents will need long-term housing and the Red Cross is working with them.

When the fire broke out, police had to carry out some residents and leave their wheelchairs behind.

Two residents were treated for smoke inhalation, one for heat exhaustion, and another for difficulty breathing. One firefighter was also treated for smoke inhalation, and a police officer was too.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.