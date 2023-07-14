Fire forces evacuation of senior housing complex in Schaumburg, residents temporarily displaced

Seniors citizens who were evacuated during a fire at their housing complex in Schaumburg were not allowed to go home Friday night.

It will be an estimated two to five days before they can return. There's no electricity in the building, which the seniors need for air conditioning, and many need the elevator to get in and out.

The fire department is assessing the building now to determine how bad the damage is. The fire broke out around 3:40 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Emerald Village senior living apartments inside one of the units and spread to another apartment next door.

"My concern is getting his Parkinson's meds," said Eleanor Mazza, a resident. "I was waiting for the groceries and the fire alarm went off, I thought it was just a test. But then someone came out and said I see smoke."

Mazza's husband Chester was stuck in the unit alone. He uses a wheelchair.

"Two firemen took his wheelchair and carried him down the steps," she said.

There are 97 units inside the building located on Wise Road in Schaumburg.

Some residents were carried out by Schaumburg police, leaving their wheelchairs behind. Other residents were told to shelter in place and were rescued by the Schaumburg Fire Department.

PACE buses were brought in to transport residents to Robert Frost Junior High, about three blocks away. It's now the reunification center.

Two residents were treated for smoke inhalation, one for heat exhaustion, and another for difficulty breathing. One firefighter was also treated for smoke inhalation, and a police officer was too.

As for the senior residents, the Red Cross is stepping in to assist them.

"We have 35 to 40 affected by this fire. We have been told to expect up to 70," said Hank Welch, Red Cross.

It's still under investigation how the fire started. The police department and Red Cross are making sure every senior that takes medication has it as quickly as possible.

Robert Frost Junior High will be the temporary shelter. One hundred cots are being brought in for those in need.