Senior living center in Clear Lake area ready for Halloween after receiving candy donations

Residents at Heartis Senior Living Center – Clear Lake say this week has been the most excited they’ve been in a long time. They are looking forward to the Astros winning the World Series!

“Springer leads us off well, and Jose doesn’t strike at every single thing you see,” said Sonya Clement, a resident. She and others have stayed up late to watch the games.

Residents are also gearing up for a big Halloween party.

“Young lady, I could not ask for a better week than this has been with the candy and the Astros,” resident Jack Newlin told FOX 26 reporter Maria Salazar.

“Our residents are on cloud nine right now. It’s amazing,” said Becky Hudson with Heartis Senior Living Center – Clear Lake.

When the residents decided they wanted to invite trick-or-treaters, Hudson says she decided to put an ask on Facebook for candy. It worked! The senior living center has received candy from across Texas and even as far as Florida, California, and North Dakota.

“Every bit of this candy to me represents the love and support of our community,” added Hudson fighting back tears.

The residents say they never imagined they would get so much candy. With all the donations, Hudson and her team decided to turn Halloween evening into a party. They’ll have a bounce house, hot dogs, and games.

“[I] haven’t done this in a long time. I’ll be really happy to see the kids come,” Ina Donnelly said.

“I hope the kids will enjoy us, and we certainly will enjoy the kids,” smiled Doris Parker.

Now, the only thing that’ll make Halloween sweeter is for the Astros to win the World Series.

“Well, let’s hope that the good Lord is with them!” hoped Clement.

The Halloween party is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Heartis Senior Living Center – Clear Lake at 14520 Hwy 3 (Galveston Road) Webster, Texas 77598.

All the fun is free and costumes are encouraged but not required.