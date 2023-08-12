Seniors targeted in ruse robberies on NW Side: police

Chicago police are warning Northwest Side residents near Forest Glen of financial ruse robberies.

A senior citizen was waved down in traffic in the 4800 block of West Balmoral Avenue on Friday afternoon by two males who offered to fix damage on his vehicle.

They claimed to be doing paintless dent removal. The offenders told the victim to pull into the parking lot of a nearby forest preserve where they applied an unknown substance to the vehicle.

Police say they then demanded a large sum of money, and when the victim told them that he did not have that amount of cash, they got in the victim's vehicle, and instructed him to drive to a nearby bank to withdraw the money.

One of the offenders was described as 5-foot-6 and roughly 185-205 pounds. He wore a blue shirt and blue pants.

The offenders are believed to be driving a green/teal Ford Edge.