Things to do around Chicago this weekend — Ravenswood ArtWalk, Black Wall Street Chicago Festival and more

Looking for ways to fill your weekend in Chicago? From live concerts and sporting events to art walks, parades and family-friendly festivals, the city is packed with things to do Sept. 12-14.

What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Sept. 12: B.o.B at House of Blues Chicago

Sept. 12: Mariachi Vargas at Auditorium Theatre

Sept. 12: HAIM at United Center

Sept. 12: God Street Wine at Garcia’s Chicago

Sept. 12: The Budos Band at Thalia Hall

Sept. 12: Yungblud with Sawyer Hill at Riviera Theatre

Sept. 13: Mt. Joy at United Center

Sept. 13: Jason Aldean at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept. 13: Little Brother at Metro

Sept. 13: Whiplash with Chicago Philharmonic at The Auditorium

Sept. 14: Louie TheSinger at House of Blues Chicago

Sept. 14: Mudvayne at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sept. 14: Conan Gray at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Multiple dates: Shawn Holt & the Teardrops at Chicago Blues Center

What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Sept. 12- 14: Monster Jam at Allstate Arena

Sept. 12-14: Chicago Cubs versus Tampa Bay Rays

Sept. 13: Northwestern Wildcats Football versus Oregon Ducks Football

Sept. 13: Chicago Fire FC versus New York City FC

Sept. 14: Chicago Stars FC versus Portland Thorns FC

What theatre and comedy shows are in Chicago this weekend?

Love, Chaos and Dinner

Constellations

Dial M for Murder

Affion Crockett at Chicago Improv

House of Burlesque

The Twenty-Sided Tavern

TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody

Mojo Brookzz at The Chicago Theatre

What events are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Plantasia at Garfield Park Conservatory

The Garfield Park Conservatory will host Plantasia, a two-day festival blending experimental music with nature. More details can be found online.

Ravenswood ArtWalk

Join the community of Ravenswood at Ravenswood ArtWalk Sep. 13-14. The event features open studios, live music, a beer garden, food trucks and an outdoor market with over 80 local creatives. Visit ravenswoodchicago.org for more information.

26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade

The 54th Annual 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade kicks off at noon Sept. 14 at the Little Village Arch, running along 26th Street to Kostner Avenue. Attendees can expect floats, mariachi, folkloric dance and more.

What festivals are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Sound & Gravity

Constellation will debut Sound & Gravity, a week long festival Sept. 10-14 across venues in Chicago’s Bricktown neighborhood. The event offers single-day and festival passes starting at $45.

Chicago Flower Festival

Showcasing more than 25 regional farms with free entry for attendees. The family-friendly event will hold bouquet building and a ticketed class class at 1pm on Sept. 13. Time and location details can be found online.

Ghan-Again Music Festival

The free family festival on Chicago’s West Side will highlight local musicians, dancers and artists while featuring authentic Ghanian and West African food. The event will also offer crafts, kids’ activities and the chance to meet African chiefs. Learn more here.

Black Wall Street Chicago Festival

The Black Wall Street Chicago Festival runs 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 63rd Street and Cottage Grove, celebrating Black entrepreneurship and culture in Woodlawn. Attendees can expect live performances, youth showcases, art and more. Register online for admission.

Lakeview East Festival of the Arts

The Lakeview East Festival of the Arts returns Sept. 13-14, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., along Broadway from Belmont to Hawthorne, featuring more than 150 artists with paintings, sculptures, jewelry and more.

Englewood Music Fest

Celebrating community, culture and live music, the 5th annual Englewood Music Fest is back. Early bird tickets are available at Ike’s Liquors.