Serial bank robber sought by FBI, 4 banks robbed since mid-August

The FBI is seeking tips related to a serial bank robber operating in the Chicago area:

The female suspect is described as African-American, with black hair and a small build. She is approximately 25-35 years old.

Her clothing varies, but always wears a surgical facemask.

During the robberies, she has worn:

a blue-hooded sweatshirt, a Chicago Bears hat and acid-washed jeans

Blue button-down dress shirt, blue jeans and a black hair-covering

The suspect has implied she had a weapon, but is never shown.

She requests money via a note.

Locations of where the robberies have taken place are listed below: