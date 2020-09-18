Expand / Collapse search

Serial bank robber sought by FBI, 4 banks robbed since mid-August

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
CHICAGO - The FBI is seeking tips related to a serial bank robber operating in the Chicago area:

The female suspect is described as African-American, with black hair and a small build. She is approximately 25-35 years old.

Her clothing varies, but always wears a surgical facemask.

During the robberies, she has worn:

  • a blue-hooded sweatshirt, a Chicago Bears hat and acid-washed jeans
  • Blue button-down dress shirt, blue jeans and a black hair-covering

The suspect has implied she had a weapon, but is never shown.

She requests money via a note.

Locations of where the robberies have taken place are listed below:

  • Aug. 13 at approximately 4:42 p.m.: Fifth-Third Bank, 5640 S. Harlem, Summit, IL
  • Aug 27 at approximately 12:56 p.m.: Peoples Bank, 6162 S. Archer Avenue, Chicago, IL
  • Sept. 11 at approximately 2:38 p.m.: Royal Bank, 2740 W. 55th Street, Chicago, IL
  • Sept.17 at approximately 4:34 p.m.: Fifth-Third Bank, 5240 W. 63rd Street, Chicago, IL