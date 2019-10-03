Service dog found dead after I-80/94 rollover crash in NW Indiana

article

Authorities ended their search for a service dog they believed ran away after a rollover crash Thursday on an I-80/94 offramp in Gary, Indiana.

A silver 2014 Chrysler Town and Country collided with a white 2017 Ford Fiesta about 2:30 a.m. on the ramp from the eastbound expressway to Grant Street, according to a statement from Indiana State Police.

The Ford rolled over and came to a rest on its roof in the ditch to the south of the ramp, state police said. The drivers and passengers of both vehicles were taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening.

A brown and white terrier named Jack was in the vehicle but could not be found afterwards, state police said. About 4:40 p.m., Indiana Department of Transportation workers found what they believe to be his remains. Police believe he sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

The occupants of both vehicles were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and alcohol does not appear to be a factor, according to state police.