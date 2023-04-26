Several cars torched in suburban Walmart parking lot

At least four cars caught fire in the parking lot of a Walmart Wednesday morning in west suburban Addison.

Addison police shared a photo of firefighters tending to the vehicles around 10 a.m. at the Walmart at 1050 N. Rohlwing Road.

Officials are asking shoppers to avoid the immediate area while crews process the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Image by Addison police

This story is developing. Check back for updates.