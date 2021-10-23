Several suspects wanted for running into Gold Coast businesses, grabbing purses and fleeing

Three businesses were burglarized in October in Gold Coast on the Near North Side.

In each incident, groups of up to seven males ran into businesses, grabbed purses on display tables, and ran from the stores, Chicago police said in a community alert. The group then hopped into waiting getaway vehicles.

The burglaries happened during the afternoon hours:

Oct. 11 and Oct. 22, in the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue; and

Oct. 13 in the first block of East Oak Street.

Police describe the getaway vehicle as either a dark-colored Jeep, a black Lexus, or a silver Ford.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.