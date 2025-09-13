Sexual assault reported on CTA train in Evanston, police say

The Brief A woman reported she was sexually assaulted on a CTA Yellow Line train in Evanston early Friday morning. Police were unable to catch the suspect but released images of him. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was released from a local hospital.



Police in north suburban Evanston are looking for a suspect in connection with a reported sexual assault on a CTA train early Friday morning.

Around 1 a.m., police were called to the area of Dodge Avenue and Mulford Street for the incident that had happened on the CTA Yellow Line train traveling toward Skokie, according to the Evanston Police Department.

What we know:

A male suspect reportedly approached the female victim from behind, grabbed her and tried to forcibly undress her, police said.

When the victim resisted, the offender pulled her to the floor and struck her multiple times before fleeing the train on foot.

Responding officers were unable to find the offender.

The victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. She was later released.

Investigators learned the offender boarded the train at the Howard Street CTA Station at 7519 N. Paulina Street in Chicago and remained onboard the train until the attack. Detectives obtained digital images of the offender from CTA personnel.

Police described him as a man in his 20s to 30s, standing between 5-foot-9 and 6-feet, and having a thinner build.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the incident are asked to call the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and begin the message with EPDTIP.