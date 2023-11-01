Shark hatches at Brookfield Zoo through asexual reproduction; only second instance ever recorded

There was a unique birth at the Brookfield Zoo this week.

An epaulette shark recently hatched there and although the shark itself is not unique, what's fascinating is that there is no father.

The mama shark has not been around a male since she got to the zoo in 2019.

Therefore, the zoo believes the egg was produced without being fertilized, which is called asexual reproduction.

This instance is believed to only be the second ever recorded at a zoo in the country.