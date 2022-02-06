She said yes! Man proposes to girlfriend at old high school gym, to make up for bad prom experience
article
EVERGREEN PARK, Illinois - A suburban woman who had a terrible night at prom 20 years ago, had an excellent night in the same exact gym this weekend.
Callie Doran had a bad experience at prom before she graduated from Evergreen Park Community High School in 2002.
But this weekend, her boyfriend Roberto Quiles made it up to her by proposing to her at the gym.
Doran jumped up and down and screamed "Yes!"
The school made sure the couple had the chance to dance together, so the bad memory could be turned into something special.
Advertisement