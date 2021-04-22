Shedd Aquarium animals visit the Garfield Park Conservatory for Earth Day

Several animals from Chicago's Shedd Aquarium explored the diverse plant life on display at the Garfield Park Conservatory to highlight Earth Day and Earth Month.

Poblano and Serrano, two Amazonian green-winged macaws, took flight in the conservatory's Fern Room, and relaxed in the warm, humid space of the Palm House, similar in climate to their native habitat in the rain forest.

A green tree python named Ivy slithered her way up a tree in the Sugar from the Sun exhibit before visiting the Desert House.

The field trip, which provided exercise for the animals, is part of an overall welfare plan to add variety to their lives, ensuring no two days are ever alike.

The animals are also ambassadors, helping to spark connections with guests and inspire the public to help conserve the Earth's important aquatic enviornments.