Shedd Aquarium free days return in August with 4 dates for Illinois residents

The Shedd Aquarium will be free to Illinois residents for four days this month.

The aquarium will offer Illinois Resident Free Days each Thursday between Aug. 5 and Aug. 26 with full access to the aquarium’s exhibitions.

Proof of residency must be provided in-person when obtaining tickets. Admission can be upgraded to include the Stingray Feeding, 4-D Experiences or Virtual Reality Experiences, according to the aquarium.

(Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez)

In addition to the free admission for Illinois residents, the aquarium will offer extended hours on the select free days from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for additional access.

Tickets for Illinois Resident Free Days must be redeemed in advance either online at SheddAquarium.org/plan-a-visit, or by calling 312-939-2438.