Shedd Aquarium free to Illinois residents on select days in September

Chicago's Shedd Aquarium will be free to Illinois residents on select days throughout the month of September.

The aquarium will offer Illinois Resident Free Days on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting Sept. 7 through Sept. 29, according to a statement.

In addition to the free admission for residents, the aquarium will offer extended hours on free days from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., except Sept. 28 when it will close at 5 p.m.

Free general admission includes access to all of Shedd's exhibits or guests can dive deeper with special add-on experiences including the Stingray Feeding, 4-D Experiences or Virtual Reality Experiences.

Tickets for Illinois Resident Free Days must be secured in advance either online at SheddAquarium.org/plan-a-visit, or by calling 312-939-2438. Guests will not be permitted into the aquarium without a reservation.

Proof of residency must be provided in-person when obtaining tickets.